Left Menu

Making efforts to airlift oxygen from Odisha: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal thanked the Centre and the High Court for their efforts towards raising Delhis oxygen quota for treating COVID 19 patients, and said the supplies have started reaching the national capital.He said a major chunk of the freshly allotted quota of oxygen to Delhi comes from Odisha, which is hundreds of kilometres away, and the Delhi government is planning to airlift it to save time at this critical juncture in the fight against coronavirus.He said Delhi had a daily quota of 378 MT of medical oxygen that has been increased to 480 MT, and thanked the Central government for it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:53 IST
Making efforts to airlift oxygen from Odisha: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government is making efforts to airlift its enhanced quota of oxygen supply from Odisha, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday, as several city hospitals reported shortage of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus. Kejriwal thanked the Centre and the High Court for their efforts towards raising Delhi’s oxygen quota for treating COVID 19 patients, and said the supplies have started reaching the national capital.

He said a major chunk of the freshly allotted quota of oxygen to Delhi comes from Odisha, which is hundreds of kilometres away, and the Delhi government is planning to airlift it to save time at this critical juncture in the fight against coronavirus.

He said Delhi had a daily quota of 378 MT of medical oxygen that has been increased to 480 MT, and thanked the Central government for it. But, he said, more supplies are needed as according to estimates Delhi needs 700 MT of oxygen daily.

Delhi received its quota of oxygen as fixed by the Centre from other states, he said, but added, some states stopped trucks headed to the national capital. ''This is not fair. This is a huge calamity and we need to fight it unitedly. If we are divided, India will not survive,'' Kejriwal said.

He appealed to state governments to help each other and promised to provide them surplus oxygen, medicines and doctors if COVID 19 situation came under control in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sixteen-year old boy to head Shiroor mutt

Three years after the death of Shiroor mutt chief Swami Lakshmivara Teertha, a 16-year old boy has been named as his successor by Sode mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Teertha.Shiroor mutt is one of the Ashta eight mutts of Udupi.Lakshmivara Te...

Russia arrests man in Crimea for allegedly spying for Ukraine

Russias Federal Security Service arrested a man in Crimea on Thursday on suspicion of treason for allegedly handing over secret information to Ukraine about Russias Black Sea Fleet, the RIA news agency reported. The arrest comes amid acute ...

'Governance failure in UP': Priyanka slams Yogi govt's response to COVID-19 second wave

Alleging a failure of governance in Uttar Pradesh in the face of the COVID-19 second wave, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation long ceased to act as a protector and support system for the people i...

Ericsson selected as O2 Slovakia’s partner for commercial 5G rollout

O2 Slovakia has tapped Ericsson as its technology partner for commercial 5G rollout and modernization of existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network RAN infrastructures, the latter announced on Thursday.With this deal, Ericsson now has 137 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021