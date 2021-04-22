Left Menu

Premier institutions develop Protocol for Psychosocial Rehabilitation of COVID-19 Patients

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The crisis brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic looms large, and its current resurgence has increased stress and anxiety among the public. COVID-19 is not only affecting the physical health of people but is also impacting the psychological or mental health of the patients and even their family members.

Realising the importance and need of psychological care along with the physical treatment, three premier institutions have come together to develop a Protocol for Psychosocial Rehabilitation of COVID-19 Patients. These 3 eminent institutions are the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN), an autonomous body of the Ministry of Ayush, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru and the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA). The release of this protocol is scheduled to take place on 23 April 2021 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am through a virtual event. The event will be presided over by Dr HR Nagendra Chancellor, S-VYASA, Bengaluru. This will be followed by an Online Workshop for BNYS Practitioners in which they will be trained in the protocol.

The workshop will also address the enhanced burden on the healthcare workforce in our country, from the perspective of the Naturopathy Sector. The healthcare institutions in parts of our country have been overwhelmed by the sheer burden of Covid 19 cases. It has reportedly become a challenge under these circumstances to pay attention to every individual patient.

As per reports, the accompanying psychologic distress in covid 19 patients are often ignored and not managed. There have also been reports of anxiety and acute depression leading to suicides in Covid care hospitals. Many of the patients, according to inputs coming in from different countries, have had to contend with isolation anxiety and distress due to fear of worsening of symptoms. Complications like respiratory distress, hypoxia, fatigue and insomnia and other symptoms have also been observed. Interventions Yoga and Naturopathy systems have shown effectiveness in facilitating the recovery of Covid 19 patients. Simple breathing exercises and pranayama have been seen to enhance SPO2 levels in symptomatic patients and those with respiratory distress. Preliminary reports from studies conducted by CCRYN also validate these findings.

The current protocol is a collaborative effort to address these symptoms and the psychologic sequele of Covid 19 patients. The online workshop will help impart knowledge about the epidemiology of Covid19, course of the disease, screening for distress and psychologic sequele, management of distress and psychologic sequele using Yoga and Naturopathy approaches.

(With Inputs from PIB)

FACTBOX-Global climate schemes putting a price on carbon emissions

The United States, Japan and Canada announced more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit on Thursday hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, an event meant to spur big nations to combat global warmin...

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He ...

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides on report of Biden's plan to almost double capital gains tax

Wall Streets main indexes hit session lows on Thursday, after a report said President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6.At 0120 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2...
