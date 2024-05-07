Left Menu

India firm and fair: Jaishankar asserts vision for a digitized future

"The image of India is of friendly but fair... If you look at a challenge like terrorism, the world recognises that today's India deals with terrorism very differently from how it used to," remarked Jaishankar at the Viksit Bharat 2047 programme held at Hansraj College in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:25 IST
India firm and fair: Jaishankar asserts vision for a digitized future
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gives a lecture at Hansraj College, New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasised India's stance as a principled yet robust nation highlighting the country's evolving approach towards challenges such as terrorism and border disputes. In his address, the EAM also underscored the nation's commitment to integrity and resilience.

"The image of India is of friendly but fair... If you look at a challenge like terrorism, the world recognises that today's India deals with terrorism very differently from how it used to," remarked Jaishankar at the Viksit Bharat 2047 programme held at Hansraj College in the national capital. "The comparison is very simple. What happened in the Mumbai attacks and what happened in Uri and Balakot... That's a comparison they make. We have a challenge at our China border. They look at these people (India) standing up and sending the troops. They are staying firm... We came under pressure not to buy oil from Russia... India said my interests require that I buy oil and I am not hiding it... We were very open and honest about it... We were very courageous about it. The sense today is that India is a firm country but it is also a fair country," he added drawing a juxtaposition between past and present responses to security threats.

Touching upon India's technological advancements, Jaishankar lauded the nation's rapid digital transformation. "Today if you look at the range, how digitised India has become. How many of you today anymore use cash?" he queried, pointing out India's dominance in cashless transactions compared to global counterparts. "We think it is normal, but others don't think that. In India, we do 10-11 billion cashless transactions per month. America does 4 billion in a year... China does a maximum of 20 billion in a year... People today get their income tax, housing allotments and driving licenses faster... We give passports faster... Digital has cut down corruption because everything is digitally recorded... With transparency, honesty also comes," the External Affairs Minister also said.

Discussing the future trajectory, Jaishankar envisioned India as a formidable economic force, poised to surpass the 5 trillion-dollar mark and emerge as the world's third-largest economy. "By the time we reach Amrit Kal, we are confident of minimum being a 30 trillion economy," he declared, outlining ambitious growth targets. Urging the audience to recognise the significance of the Viksit Bharat initiative, Jaishankar emphasised its pragmatic implications. "Please don't think it is a slogan... It is something very serious," he affirmed, urging the youth to actively engage in shaping India's trajectory towards development.

Jaishankar also encapsulated the essence of the program's theme, urging collective effort towards realizing the vision of a prosperous and advanced India. "That sense that how do we achieve, how do we prepare for this journey of 25 years? That is really what all of you should focus on," he said, inspiring the next generation to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024