PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 36,404 31,704 427 4,273 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 956,348 851,537 13,193 91,618 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 390,989 328,809 3,583 58,597 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 82,876 69,747 1241 11,859 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 154,407 136,221 2,092 16,094 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 12,739 10,630 134 1,975 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 319,719 270,946 8,189 40,584 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 467,875 357,329 3,389 107,157 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 134012 104527 1953 24893 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 976,765 706,414 10,541 259,810 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 997,462 922,977 7,541 66,944 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1,247,997 1,037,857 13,885 196,236 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1,322,054 1,160,472 5,028 156,226 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 1526 828 1 692 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 50,580 43,931 726 5,923 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1,037,711 934,966 13,317 89,428 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 373,468 321,788 1,899 49,781 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 588,818 459,600 6,467 122,751 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 6,002 4,216 4 1,782 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 72,224 61,032 964 10,228 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 453,836 355,875 5,877 92,084 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 459,195 369,375 4,863 84,957 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 4,094,840 3,330,747 62,479 699,858 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5,490 5,276 64 150 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 17,186 16,851 56 279 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 229,138 217,593 1,150 9048 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 365,770 293,945 1,956 69,868 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 177,356 139,921 1,609 35,826 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 30,047 29,153 381 513 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 15,308 14,130 157 1,021 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 5,158 4,576 12 570 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12,800 12,116 94 384 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 388,479 353,551 1,965 32,910 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6,796 6021 136 488 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 34,262 33,242 391 524 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 700,904 621,340 10,766 68,798 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 16,225,015 13,618,415 186,529 2,413,437 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Uttarakhand as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 1,59,30,965 and the death toll at 1,84,657. The ministry said there are 22,91,428 active cases, while 1,34,54,880 people have so far recovered from the infection.

