France to impose quarantine for travelers coming from five countries

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday a 10-day quarantine will be imposed starting from Saturday for travelers from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India.

During a press conference, he added there would be strong controls on people from these countries, where the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, during their quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)