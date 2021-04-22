Left Menu

Canada, under pressure to bar India, Brazil flights, could soon make announcement -official

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week that officials were studying the example of Britain, which is obliging foreigners who have been in India in the past 10 days to spend 10 days in quarantine. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said officials were looking at developments in hot spots such as India and Brazil, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:37 IST
Canada, under pressure to bar India, Brazil flights, could soon make announcement -official

Canada's government, under pressure to suspend flights from India and Brazil over fears about the spread of the coronavirus, could make an announcement on the matter shortly, a senior medical official said on Thursday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week that officials were studying the example of Britain, which is obliging foreigners who have been in India in the past 10 days to spend 10 days in quarantine.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said officials were looking at developments in hot spots such as India and Brazil, where COVID-19 cases are surging. "I think perhaps we will have an announcement about the border soon," he told a briefing when asked about a clamp-down on travel from India and Brazil, but did not give details.

Prominent right-leaning politicians complain the center-left Liberal government of Justin Trudeau has not done nearly enough to combat the threat as a third wave of infections rips through Canada, overwhelming healthcare systems. "The Liberals' slow and incompetent pandemic response has allowed dangerous COVID variants into Canada. We must temporarily suspend flights from hot spot countries to secure the borders," said Erin O'Toole, leader of the official opposition Conservative Party.

Trudeau, speaking to Global television on Wednesday night, said community spread rather than international travel continued to be the main concern. Quebec premier Francois Legault said this week "we worry about flights coming from countries like India and Brazil."

The two countries have become the latest epicenter of the pandemic. France is imposing a 10-day quarantine for travelers from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India, while the United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights from India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients recommending the EUAoff-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the ons...

Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says

Iran has reduced the number of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz to one cluster from two, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters indicated on Thursday. Iran announced the shif...

U.S. moves to withdraw Trump rule barring California vehicle emissions regulations

The Biden administration said on Thursday it is moving to withdraw a Trump administration rule that sought to bar states from setting vehicle emissions rules or set zero emission vehicle mandates.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administ...

Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021