Thane journalist dies of COVID-19

Thane journalist dies of COVID-19PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:23 IST
Sopan Bongane, a senior journalist from Thane died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Pune on Thursday, family sources said.
Bongane, 68, had served in prominent Marathi news papers during his career.
Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, MLA Sanjay Kelkar among others condoled his death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Sopan Bongane
- MLA Sanjay Kelkar
- Eknath Shinde
- Thane
