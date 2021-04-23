Thane journalist dies of COVID-19

Sopan Bongane, a senior journalist from Thane died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Pune on Thursday, family sources said.

Bongane, 68, had served in prominent Marathi news papers during his career.

Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, MLA Sanjay Kelkar among others condoled his death.

