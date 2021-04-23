Left Menu

5 areas declared micro-containment zones in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 01:32 IST
The Jammu district administration on Thursday declared five areas micro-containment zones (MCZs) and made it mandatory for residents to get themselves tested for COVID-19, officials said.

Action, including the filing of an FIR, will be taken against anyone refusing to undergo the test, they said.

District Magistrate Anshul Garg declared Kalika Colony and Gorkha Nagar of Tehsil Bahu; south and east extension of Trikuta Nagar; Sector 6, 9 and extension-8 of Nanak Nagar; the shopping centre near Bhagat Singh Chowk Bakshi Nagar and Preet Nagar as MCZs.

Several officers have been appointed as administrators of these zones.

These areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control. There shall be no movement, whatsoever, in and out of these MCZs, Garg said.

For any medical emergency, individuals can contact the 24X7 control room at 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done, he added.

''It shall be mandatory for the persons residing in designated containment zones to get themselves tested and any refusal in this regard shall invite action including the filing of FIR under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act,'' Garg said.

The concerned magistrate and station house officer (SHO) shall ensure that 100 per cent sampling and testing is done, he said.

The officials said 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible (45 years-plus) beneficiaries as certified by the medical officer incharge shall be additional criteria for partial de-notification of the zone.

The chief medical officer shall ensure the deployment of sufficient teams for sampling and surveillance. He shall ensure contact tracing of people who test positive and the testing of their contacts as per the SOP, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

