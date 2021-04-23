Brazil sees 2,027 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil sees 2,027 new COVID-19 deathsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 23-04-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 02:47 IST
Brazil recorded 45,178 new cases of coronavirus and 2,027 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
More than 380,000 Brazilians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, the official data show, the second highest total in the world after the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Health Ministry
- Brazilians
- Brazil
ALSO READ
EU proposes six-month tariff freeze with United States - Der Spiegel
United States issues guidelines to encourage more interaction with Taiwan
Germany, United States call on Russia to pull back troops from Ukrainian border
Germany, United States call on Russia to pull back troops from Ukrainian border
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States