Left Menu

India reports highest single-day spike with 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:31 IST
India reports highest single-day spike with 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,86,920 people have succumbed to the viral infection in India so far. There are 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country now.

As many as 1,36,48,159 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,93,279 were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 22. Of these, 17,40,550 were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,54,78,420. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Fitch affirms India at BBB-minus, Covid not to derail economic recovery

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating IDR at BBB-minus and said the surging second wave of Covid-19 might delay GDP recovery but will not derail the economy. Fitch has forecast a 12.8 percent rec...

Regional NGOs urge ASEAN to include ousted Myanmar lawmakers in crisis summit

A grouping of 45 Southeast Asian non-governmental organisations has urged regional leaders to include Myanmar lawmakers ousted by the military to attend a summit on Saturday to discuss the turmoil in that country. The Association of Southea...

Olympics-IOC can't stop athletes taking a knee in Tokyo: Britain's Skinner

Britains Olympic track cycling gold medallist Callum Skinner said the International Olympic Committee IOC would not be able to stop athletes protesting during this years Tokyo Games. IOC Rule 50 forbids any kind of demonstration or politica...

25 COVID patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 hrs; govt sources say sufficient oxygen at facility

Twenty-five sickest COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday, amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021