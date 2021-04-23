Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* A woman in Texas who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has been hospitalized after showing symptoms similar to those of six people who recently suffered blood clots after taking the shot in the United States, a Texas health agency spokesman said. * Venezuela's opposition agreed to use $100 million in funds frozen in the United States to pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program, as the South American nation remains one of the slowest in inoculating against the disease.

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for the second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 65% after a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine in UK research, which scientists said showed the real-world impact of the nation's immunisation campaign against the pandemic. * London's Royal Albert Hall, the O2 concert space and dozens of venues and events organisations backed a COVID-19 certification scheme to help reopen the economy ahead of the results of a government consultation.

* France will lift domestic travel restrictions from May 3 but a 7 p.m. curfew will remain in place until the outbreak is under control, and said a quarantine would be imposed for travellers from five countries. AMERICAS

* Canada's government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. * A woman in Texas who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has been hospitalized after showing symptoms similar to those of six people who recently suffered blood clots after taking the shot in the United States, a Texas health agency spokesman said.

* Venezuela's opposition agreed to use $100 million in funds frozen in the United States to pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program, as the South American nation remains one of the slowest in inoculating against the disease. * Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system, often held up as a model for the rest of the world, to the brink.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan will declare "short and powerful" states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, a cabinet minister said, as the country struggles to contain a resurgent pandemic just three months ahead of the Olympics.

* Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be imported to India for "fill and finish" by June or July, financial daily Mint reported, citing ANI. * South Korea granted conditional approval that will allow the public to use two coronavirus self-test kits for the first time, as a surge in infections has rekindled calls to step up testing.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel and Bahrain have agreed to recognise each other's COVID-19 vaccination programmes and let people who have had shots travel without restriction between the countries.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Britain's medicines regulator said there had been 168 major blood clots following a dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine, a rate of 7.9 clots per million doses, a jump in incidence from the previous week's figure.

* French vaccine maker Valneva has not met the conditions to conclude talks on a deal with the European Union to supply the bloc with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A key gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday, supported by gains in China and a decision by the European Central Bank to maintain stimulus, while investors largely shrugged off the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains tax hike. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Ramakrishnan M. and Juliette Portala; Edited by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

