Rahul raises questions on govt's priorities after bids invited for central vista project

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the central vista project in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

He said that this happening when there are no tests being done, vaccines are not available and there is shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in the country.

''COVID crisis. No Tests. No Vaccine. No Oxygen. No ICU...Priorities,'' he tweeted, attaching a news item that said the government has invited bids for three secretariat buildings under the central vista project.

India saw a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities. The country recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

