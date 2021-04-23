Left Menu

Moderna CEO hopes for booster vaccine for COVID variants from late summer

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:16 IST
Moderna CEO hopes for booster vaccine for COVID variants from late summer
Representative Image

Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel said on Friday the firm was working hard to have a booster vaccine against COVID-19 variants approved by the late summer or early autumn.

Bancel said at the same virtual event on vaccine manufacturing that Moderna was on track to make up to a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year and up to 1.4 billion in 2022.

Also Read: Spain's Rovi to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

