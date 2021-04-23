Left Menu

Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program at risk due to 2nd dose no-shows

Specialists say that is particularly concerning after a recent real-world study from Chile found that the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, which has accounted for some 80% of Brazil's program, is just 16% effective after one shot. “Without the two doses, we get neither full protection nor a long duration of protection,” Juarez Cunha, head of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:35 IST
Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program at risk due to 2nd dose no-shows

Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccination program is being put at risk by people failing to show up for their second shot, with 1.5 million people missing appointments for the follow-up dose needed to maximize protection, according to the Health Ministry. Specialists say that is particularly concerning after a recent real-world study from Chile found that the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, which has accounted for some 80% of Brazil's program, is just 16% effective after one shot.

“Without the two doses, we get neither full protection nor a long duration of protection,” Juarez Cunha, head of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, told Reuters. “We need people to do the full cycle.” Until this week, more people were dying in Brazil of COVID-19 than anywhere in the world, with President Jair Bolsonaro widely criticized for opposing lockdown measures and pushing remedies like hydroxychloroquine that provide little or no benefit. India has now surpassed Brazil in daily deaths.

In total, COVID-19 has taken more than 380,000 lives in Brazil, the world’s second highest death toll behind the United States. The country’s vaccination program has also repeatedly missed targets due to a shortage of doses resulting from delivery delays of active ingredients from China and India.

Now, the failure of people to turn up for their second dose is an extra worry. Specialists and authorities involved in the campaign said the low turnout appeared to be due to poor communication, with people either not realizing the importance of the second shot or simply forgetting when they were meant to go.

In some cases, they said, people might also have been put off by a strong reaction to the first dose, which can frequently cause short-lived fever and body aches. There have also been long lines at some vaccine sites, which can be offputting for priority groups vulnerable to COVID-19. In response to a request for comment, the Health Ministry said it is preparing a national media campaign to raise awareness of the importance of getting the second shot. It did not comment on why so many people are not showing up to complete their vaccination cycle.

The ministry has previously said the problems are not due to a shortage of shots, with second doses held back to ensure availability on schedule. But with so many second doses left over and with the promise of future deliveries, the ministry changed its guidelines last month to allow for all shots to be rolled out as first doses.

That stands in stark contrast with Chile, where the vaccination strategy has shifted to prioritizing second doses over getting more people an initial shot. South America’s largest economy has a proud history of successful vaccination campaigns and polls have shown that the vast majority of Brazilians are keen to get inoculated. But scientists fear the message about second shots is not getting across.

“People need to wake up and hear every day on the radio, on television, that you have to get your second dose, that you can’t miss it,” said Cristina Bonorino, a member of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Society of Immunology. The study in Chile, which analyzed vaccine effectiveness among 10.5 million people, found that efficacy in protecting against symptomatic illness rose to 67% from 16% with the second Sinovac shot. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which makes up the rest of Brazil’s inoculations, by contrast is 76% effective two weeks after the first shot.

“If a person doesn’t get their second dose, there’s no guarantee at all that the immunization will work,” Bonorino said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

The Centres new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.During a video conference held b...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

NewCore and Nokia extend broadband connectivity to remote Native American tribes

Nokia, in partnership with NewCore Wireless, is extending the next-generation private wireless connectivity to empower rural, unserved and underserved Native American communities across the U.S.The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North and Sou...

Another hospital, another fire; 14 die in Virar ICU blaze

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.While 13 were charred to death in the ICU, one patient died while being taken ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021