Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra urges Centre to airlift medical oxygen for smooth transportation

Amid shortage of medical-grade oxygen in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he does not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states and want them to be airlifted by the Air Force.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:21 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra urges Centre to airlift medical oxygen for smooth transportation
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope speaking with media persons on Friday over the COVID-19 situation in the state.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid shortage of medical-grade oxygen in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he does not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states and want them to be airlifted by the Air Force. "We do not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states. If the filled tanker cannot be airlift, then the empty tanker should be airlifted by the Air Force," Maharashtra Health Minister told media persons.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised this issue (oxygen shortage), he has informed Air Force to send the necessary help," he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing, where he noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for the transportation of oxygen.

He urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply. The Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, the government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country as it is reporting the highest number of cases across the country. On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 6,99,858 COVID-19 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, blaming an increase in drug smuggling, in a measure that will add to Lebanons economic woes.The country is already in the throes of a deep financial cr...

Access to justice now depends on access to technology: CJI Bobde

Outgoing Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde, credited with ensuring Supreme Courts quick transition to technology during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, referred to new kind of equality and inequality in virtual hearings, saying now ...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

BRIEF-EMA Official Says For All Age Categories, There Are Some Benefits Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

EMA OFFICIAL SAYS INTERIM CONCLUSION IS THAT BENEFITS OF VACCINATION INCREASE WITH AGE AND PREVALENCE OF INFECTION IN COMMUNITY EMA OFFICIAL SAYS BENEFITS OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE OUTWEIGH RISKS EMA OFFICIAL SAYS WE ARE STEPPING BACK FROM G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021