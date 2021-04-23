COVID-19: Maharashtra urges Centre to airlift medical oxygen for smooth transportation
Amid shortage of medical-grade oxygen in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he does not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states and want them to be airlifted by the Air Force.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:21 IST
Amid shortage of medical-grade oxygen in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he does not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states and want them to be airlifted by the Air Force. "We do not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states. If the filled tanker cannot be airlift, then the empty tanker should be airlifted by the Air Force," Maharashtra Health Minister told media persons.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised this issue (oxygen shortage), he has informed Air Force to send the necessary help," he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing, where he noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for the transportation of oxygen.
He urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply. The Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, the government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible.
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country as it is reporting the highest number of cases across the country. On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 6,99,858 COVID-19 active cases in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- Air Force
- Modi
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Narendra Modi with chief ministers to discuss COVID-19 situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with chief ministers.
PM Narendra Modi must control Amit Shah, he may incite riots here: Mamata Banerjee at a rally at Memari.
What happened in Cooch Behar is sad, offer condolences to bereaved families: PM Narendra Modi at Bengal rally on killing of 4 people in CISF firing.