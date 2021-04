Turkey reports 49,438 new coronavirus cases, 343 more deaths -ministry

Turkey logged 49,438 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported last week. The data also showed 343 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, down from a record-high 362 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,672.

Turkey ranks fourth globally in number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally. Ankara has tightened restrictions as infections and deaths surged to record highs after an easing of measures in March. A curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. is in place on weekdays, as well as full weekend lockdowns and other measures. A three-day lockdown that started at 1400 GMT on Thursday was also imposed due to Friday being a national holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)