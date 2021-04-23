Sonowal asks DCs to monitor availability of oxygen

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday asked deputy commissioners of seven districts to constantly monitor the availability of oxygen in their respective areas and ensure safety and speed in rolling out the third phase of vaccination drive from May 1, officials said.

Sonowal held two review meetings at Nagaon and Jorhat and directed the deputy commissioners to generate awareness regarding vaccination and tests among the people.

He reviewed the health infrastructures in Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai, Jorhat, Golaghat, Charaideo and Sivasagar and directed that adequate steps be taken to ensure safety of people as there will be a large turnout during the third phase of vaccination starting on May 1, they said.

He asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to constantly monitor the availability of medical oxygen in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

He asked the DCs to finalise a broad roadmap and identify the areas where there are more infected people to organise testing as well as vaccination drives in their respective districts.

Sonowal also stressed on home isolation of the COVID positive cases and maintain a constant surveillance on them to determine the need of immediate medical attemtion.

In view of the mutation of the virus and susceptibility to it, people should adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, he added.

He asked the officials to take the help of all stake holders involved in fighting against the pandemic including popular personalities to generate awareness among the public.

He also asked the DCs and the joint directors of the health department to take adequate steps for testing facilities for the truck drivers from other states coming to their districts, the officials said.

Sonowal reviewed the steps taken by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to ensure adequate supply of essential commodities in the districts.

He asked the DCs to carry out inspections by authorised functionaries to prevent any hoarding and check abnormal price rise, the officials added.

