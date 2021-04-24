AFMS deploys additional health professionals at SVP COVID hospital in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:09 IST
The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has deployed additional health professionals, including doctors and paramedical staff, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) COVID hospital in Delhi to combat the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

''As against 294 doctors and health workers in 2020, 378 have been mobilised in 2021 (by AFMS),'' the ministry's statement noted.

These include 164 doctors in 2021 as against 132 doctors in 2020, the statement said.

''Last year, only 18 specialists were mobilised, as against 43 specialists and 17 super specialists this year,'' it mentioned.

The manpower mobilisation this year has been accomplished at a very short notice of three days only, it said.

''The highly-skilled specialists and super specialists have been deployed in the SVP facility this time from the already stretched resources from the service hospitals,'' it noted.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

When the SVP facility was reopened for COVID-19 patients on April 19 in Delhi, its 250 beds were occupied within two hours, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

''All these patients were critical and oxygen dependent. The critical patients admitted this time are in excess of more than 85% at any given point of time (more than eight times compared to last year's worst peak),'' the ministry added.

