Left Menu

Telangana to administer free COVID-19 vaccine to all: CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:53 IST
Telangana to administer free COVID-19 vaccine to all: CM

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): The Telangana government will administer COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to the entire population in the state irrespective of their age, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Saturday.

Rao said it would cost more than Rs 2,500 crore to vaccinate everyone, and taking into consideration the importance of lives of people, this amount is worth spending.

The CM issued instructions to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and officers of the Medical and Health department in this regard, an official release said.

Telangana's population, including those who came from different states and working in different sectors, is about 4 crore and among them 35 lakh have already been vaccinated.

The rest of the people would be vaccinated free of cost, Rao said.

Rao said Bharat Biotech is already producing COVID-19 vaccine and in addition to it, several institutions, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, are coming forward to produce vaccine and hence there will be no dearth (ofCOVID- 19vaccines) for vaccination.

Rao, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said in a couple of days after undergoing necessary medical tests and after completely recovering, he would hold a high-level review meeting with officials concerned and personally monitor the vaccination programme.

In addition to the vaccination drive, Rao said necessary steps would be taken to see that there is no shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir as well as other medicines required for COVID-19 treatment.

He said the government would go all out to protect people from coronavirus and there is no need to panic.

A sanitation programme will also be taken up on a large-scale and the government will take all necessary care for hospital beds and medicines.However, people should not be careless in their day-to-day life, Rao said.

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to hold mass gatherings and participate in processions and venture out only if absolutely necessary.

He said the welfare of people is very important to the government and it will do all that can be done to protect them from coronavirus, the release added.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

One side of all highways at Delhi borders opened for emergency services: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Saturday said one side of all highways at Delhi borders, where farmers have been camping for months to protest the new farm laws, have been opened to ensure free passage for oxygen tankers and ambulances ami...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to his counterparts in other states requesting supply of oxygen.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to his counterparts in other states requesting supply of oxygen....

NYC offers walk-up vaccinations for all ages

Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the citys mass vaccination sites and get a shot. T...

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana given e-property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana were given e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi launched virtually the distribution of e-property cards under the Survey of Villages...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021