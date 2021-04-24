Left Menu

Serum Institute defends Covishield pricing, says initial rates based on advance funding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:57 IST
Serum Institute defends Covishield pricing, says initial rates based on advance funding

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Serum Institute of India (SII), which makes the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country, on Saturday defended pricing Covishield vaccine at 1.5 times the initial rate, saying the earlier price was based on advance funding and now it has to invest in scaling up and expanding capacity to produce more shots.

The world's largest vaccine maker, which manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at Pune, earlier this week announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments and for any new contract by the central government.

It currently charges the central government Rs 150 per dose for the existing supplies.

The opposition parties had criticised the differential pricing for COVID-19 vaccines, saying it was discriminatory and will benefit only a ''few big industrialists'' while common people will suffer.

They had demanded the Centre and state governments pay the same price for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Serum Institute of India (SII) in a statement clarified that there was an ''inaccurate comparison'' done between the global prices of the vaccine with India.

''Covishield is the most affordable COVID-19 vaccine available in the market today,'' SII said.

The initial prices were kept very low globally as these were based on advance funding given by those countries for at-risk vaccine manufacturing, it added.

''The initial supply price of Covishield for all government immunization programme, including India, has been the lowest'', SII said.

Government procurement for countrywide immunization programmes in all countries, including India, has been at a far lower price as the volumes are very large, it added.

Emphasising that the company has to ensure sustainability, SII said, ''The current situation is extremely dire; the virus is constantly mutating while the public remains at risk. Identifying the uncertainty, we have to ensure sustainability as we must be able to invest in scaling up and expanding our capacity to fight the pandemic and save lives''.

The company went on to add that only a limited portion of SII's volume will be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

''The price of the vaccine is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat COVID-19 and other life-threatening diseases'', it added.

Earlier this week, Serum Institute had said, ''Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals.'' The government on Saturday exempted basic customs duty on import of COVID vaccines, medical-grade oxygen and related equipment for three months with immediate effect to boost their availability and make them cheaper amidst rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

S.E. Asian nations say reach consensus on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, including halting the killing of civilian protesters and accepting humanitarian assistance.Its beyond...

How we play Rashid will hold key: Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold key in their IPL match here on Sunday. Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Cap...

J&K announces 34-hour curfew from 8 pm Saturday to contain COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Union Territory.Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 PM, 24th April Saturday till ...

One side of all highways at Delhi borders opened for emergency services: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Saturday said one side of all highways at Delhi borders, where farmers have been camping for months to protest the new farm laws, have been opened to ensure free passage for oxygen tankers and ambulances ami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021