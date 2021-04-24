Left Menu

AP govt places order for 4.08 cr doses each of Covaxin, Covishield

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:04 IST
Amaravati, Apr 24 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday placed an order for purchase of 4.08 crore doses each of Covaxin and Covishield for vaccinating 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group from May 1.

Government Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra wrote letters to Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Yella and Serum Institute of India Limited CEO Adar Poonawalla in this regard.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced on Friday that all 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group would be given the coronavirus vaccine free-of-cost from May 1.

''Extensive arrangements are made at the State Vaccine Stores (Gannavaram), regional and district vaccine stores with state-of-the-art equipment for maintenance of vaccines and proper linkage of supply and monitoring.

A mechanism to vaccinate over six lakh people per day is already in place in our state,''Ravichandra said in the letter.

The Principal Secretary said the government was committed to vaccinate all people on a mission mode.

''Hence, the vaccine doses may be supplied, as early as possible, directly to the state government and payment shall be made as per the commercials, as per rules,'' he added.

