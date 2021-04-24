Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Palghar to get three oxygen generation plants

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:13 IST
COVID-19 surge: Palghar to get three oxygen generation plants
Collector Manik Gursal said the oxygen generation plants, each with a capacity to fill 125 jumbo 10-kg cylinders daily, will be set up in Jawhar, Palghar and Dahanu. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amid a rise in the demand for liquid medical oxygen due to the surge in coronavirus cases, Palghar district in Maharashtra will get three-generation plants to tide over the problem, a senior official said on Saturday.

Collector Manik Gursal said the oxygen generation plants, each with a capacity to fill 125 jumbo 10-kg cylinders daily, will be set up in Jawhar, Palghar and Dahanu.

A sum of Rs 3.20 crore has been approved for the three plants, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Womens Six Nations title after edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added...

Chadian rebels vow to resume advance after Deby's funeral

Rebels in northern Chad were preparing to advance on the capital NDjamena, a spokesman said on Saturday, following the funeral of President Idriss Deby who died on the battlefield. Debys death on Monday, just after he won an election to ext...

SE Asian nations say consensus reached on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, but he did not explicitly respond to demands to halt the killing of civilian protesters.Its beyond ou...

UK opposition calls for probe into PM's flat refurbishment

Britains opposition Labour Party on Saturday called for an investigation into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson funded a refurbishment of his Downing Street flat following claims by his former top adviser.Dominic Cummings, who left Johnsons ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021