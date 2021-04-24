COVID-19 surge: Palghar to get three oxygen generation plants

Amid a rise in the demand for liquid medical oxygen due to the surge in coronavirus cases, Palghar district in Maharashtra will get three-generation plants to tide over the problem, a senior official said on Saturday.

Collector Manik Gursal said the oxygen generation plants, each with a capacity to fill 125 jumbo 10-kg cylinders daily, will be set up in Jawhar, Palghar and Dahanu.

A sum of Rs 3.20 crore has been approved for the three plants, he added.

