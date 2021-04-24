COVID-19 surge: Palghar to get three oxygen generation plants

COVID-19 surge: Palghar to get three oxygen generation plantsPTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:13 IST
Amid a rise in the demand for liquid medical oxygen due to the surge in coronavirus cases, Palghar district in Maharashtra will get three-generation plants to tide over the problem, a senior official said on Saturday.
Collector Manik Gursal said the oxygen generation plants, each with a capacity to fill 125 jumbo 10-kg cylinders daily, will be set up in Jawhar, Palghar and Dahanu.
A sum of Rs 3.20 crore has been approved for the three plants, he added.
