Substantial increase in remdesivir production, allotment to states: Gowda

Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that a substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, to all states. This will make India's fight stronger against COVID-19, the Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister said. In a tweet, Gowda said, ''After a detailed review of state-wise allotment of #Remdesivir with @Pharmadept substantial increase has been made in overall production & allotment to all states''.

A total of 16 lakh remdesivir vials are being allocated to the states and union territories from April 21 to April 30, 2021, Gowda said.

