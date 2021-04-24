Substantial increase in remdesivir production, allotment to states: Gowda
New Delhi, Apr 24 PTI Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, to all states.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:30 IST
Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that a substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, to all states. This will make India's fight stronger against COVID-19, the Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister said. In a tweet, Gowda said, ''After a detailed review of state-wise allotment of #Remdesivir with @Pharmadept substantial increase has been made in overall production & allotment to all states''.
A total of 16 lakh remdesivir vials are being allocated to the states and union territories from April 21 to April 30, 2021, Gowda said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
