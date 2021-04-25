Left Menu

4 COVID patients die in Rewari hospital amid oxygen shortage, probe underway

The hospital authorities said those who expired were critically ill.After the deaths in Rewari, relatives of some of the patients, who were admitted to the designated COVID facility, held a protest outside the building complex alleging there was a grave shortage of medical oxygen.Three patients died in ICU,while one patient died in the ward.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:09 IST
4 COVID patients die in Rewari hospital amid oxygen shortage, probe underway

Four patients died in a private hospital here on Sunday allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen following which the district administration launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

Meanwhile, a private hospital in Gurgaon denied reports that four patients died due to alleged oxygen shortage in the facility. The hospital authorities said those who expired were critically ill.

After the deaths in Rewari, relatives of some of the patients, who were admitted to the designated COVID facility, held a protest outside the building complex alleging there was a grave shortage of medical oxygen.

''Three patients died in ICU,while one patient died in the ward. We have limited oxygen supplies. We are repeatedly telling the administration about this and have been sending them reminders,'' a hospital official told reporters outside the building.

''We have been sending empty oxygen cylinders to vendors to fill them again. Since 9 am, we have been telling the authorities that we have limited stock,'' he said.

The hospital official said the hospital has a per day consumption of 300 medical oxygen cylinders. ''There are 114 COVID patients admitted in the hospital,'' he said.

Narnaul Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, who is currently officiating as the DC of Rewari district, said the allegations of oxygen shortage and four deaths were made by the hospital.

''The sub divisional magistrate, chief medical officer and other officials are at the hospital to find out what led to these deaths. They (the hospital) are claiming that there was an oxygen shortage. However, from the administration's end, regular supply has been given. So, we are finding out where the gap arose, all this is being investigated,” Kumar told PTI over phone.

A person whose aunt was admitted to the hospital could be seen pleading with some police officials outside the facility, asking them to do something immediately to ensure that the hospital gets adequate stock of medical oxygen.

The private hospital in Gurgaon, where four patients died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, said, ''These patients had severe COVID. Although, we are facing a crunch in oxygen supplies, in the case of these patients, it was not that we ran out of oxygen supply. Being critically ill, their oxygen saturation levels dropped sharply. The doctors tried their best to revive them, but unfortunately they passed away.'' In the case of COVID patients who are critically ill, one cannot predict when the saturation levels will fall, one of the owners of the hospital told PTI over phone.

She said that given the present surge in demand of oxygen some of the patient's attendants have arranged some cylinders as a back up on their own.

Haryana has seen a rise in coronavirus cases and fatalities in the current month. The demand for medical liquid oxygen has also increased in hospitals Due to the increased demand to cater to critical COVID patients, the Haryana government on Sunday prohibited all oxygen manufacturing units or suppliers of oxygen in the state from providing the gas to industries till further orders.

''It is further directed that these units will provide their entire production of oxygen for medical purpose,'' a state government order said.

These units are also directed to produce oxygen to their maximum capacity and maintain a record of the manufacturing and distribution on a daily basis,'' it further said.

However, industries like pharmaceutical, petroleum refineries, steel plants, oxygen cylinder manufacturers, food and water purification etc have been exempted from the order.

PTI SUN VSD AAR AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Kohli fined for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his sides slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSKs innings and ...

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president's standoff

Gunfire erupted in Somalias capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the countrys leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds extended stay in power.There were no reports of casu...

Rajasthan BJP leader welcomes CM's announcement of free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all above 18

Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots announcement to provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.Earlier in the day, Gehlot ...

DPSUs procuring oxygen generation plants under 'fast-track mode'

Several defence public sector undertakings DPSUs are procuring oxygen generation plants under fast-track mode to assist hospitals facing acute shortage of medical oxygen in view of surging cases of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021