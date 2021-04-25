Negative COVID report must to enter Himachal, night curfew in four districts from Apr 27

The Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in four districts from April 27 to May 10 and made it mandatory for people entering the state to produce a negative COVID-19 report from Tuesday.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, an official spokesperson said.

The four districts currently have over 7,941 COVID-19 patients, which is over 58 per cent of the 13,577 cases in the state, according to the health department data updated till 7 pm on Sunday.

However, the state government has not taken any decision of imposing a night curfew in Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur districts, each having over 1,000 active cases.

It has been made mandatory for visitors and state residents to produce a negative report of COVID-19 test from April 27, conducted not earlier than 72 hours before entering the state, he said.

In case Himachal residents do not undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the state, they will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

However, they have been given the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of home isolation.

If they test negative, then they will not be required to remain in quarantine, the spokesperson said.

So far, the infection has claimed 1,323 lives in the state, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,577.

A total of 1,161 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 72,557, he said.

At the meeting, it was also decided that civic bodies, both in urban and rural areas, will be closely involved in effective enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.

They will be empowered to initiate legal action against the violators, the spokesperson added.

It was also decided that a special task force will be constituted at the local-level for effective enforcement of the guidelines during all religious, social, political and cultural gatherings.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, Forests Minister Rakesh Pathania, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Secretary (Health) Amitabh Awasthi were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, 32 more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday as 1,363 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's tally to 87,501, stated official data updated till pm 7 pm.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on a single day in the hill state. PTI DJI KJ

