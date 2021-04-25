Left Menu

Negative COVID report must to enter Himachal, night curfew in four districts from Apr 27

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:20 IST
Negative COVID report must to enter Himachal, night curfew in four districts from Apr 27

The Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in four districts from April 27 to May 10 and made it mandatory for people entering the state to produce a negative COVID-19 report from Tuesday.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, an official spokesperson said.

The four districts currently have over 7,941 COVID-19 patients, which is over 58 per cent of the 13,577 cases in the state, according to the health department data updated till 7 pm on Sunday.

However, the state government has not taken any decision of imposing a night curfew in Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur districts, each having over 1,000 active cases.

It has been made mandatory for visitors and state residents to produce a negative report of COVID-19 test from April 27, conducted not earlier than 72 hours before entering the state, he said.

In case Himachal residents do not undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the state, they will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

However, they have been given the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of home isolation.

If they test negative, then they will not be required to remain in quarantine, the spokesperson said.

So far, the infection has claimed 1,323 lives in the state, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,577.

A total of 1,161 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 72,557, he said.

At the meeting, it was also decided that civic bodies, both in urban and rural areas, will be closely involved in effective enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.

They will be empowered to initiate legal action against the violators, the spokesperson added.

It was also decided that a special task force will be constituted at the local-level for effective enforcement of the guidelines during all religious, social, political and cultural gatherings.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, Forests Minister Rakesh Pathania, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Secretary (Health) Amitabh Awasthi were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, 32 more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday as 1,363 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's tally to 87,501, stated official data updated till pm 7 pm.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on a single day in the hill state. PTI DJI KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Kohli fined for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his sides slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSKs innings and ...

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president's standoff

Gunfire erupted in Somalias capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the countrys leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds extended stay in power.There were no reports of casu...

Rajasthan BJP leader welcomes CM's announcement of free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all above 18

Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots announcement to provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.Earlier in the day, Gehlot ...

DPSUs procuring oxygen generation plants under 'fast-track mode'

Several defence public sector undertakings DPSUs are procuring oxygen generation plants under fast-track mode to assist hospitals facing acute shortage of medical oxygen in view of surging cases of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021