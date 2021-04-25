Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

(Eds: Adding inputs) Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The state government will buy one crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Pune's Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, an official release said.

Around 6,000 government and private vaccination centres have been created across the state, where 1.13 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, of whom 19.3 lakh have received the second dose as well.

The government has extended the vaccination campaign to the district and taluka levels in a planned manner and the chief minister directed the officials to make arrangements for vaccination of every eligible person in the age group of 18 to 45 years in the state, it said.

Beneficiaries in this age group will have to register themselves online for the vaccine on the Cowin Portal starting April 28, the release added.

The central government had recently announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for the vaccination from May 1.

