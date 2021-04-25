COVID: Week-long curfew imposed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

The district authorities here imposed a week-long curfew from Monday evening to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.

The curfew will begin at 7 pm on Monday and go on till 5 am on May 3, an order issued by Dehradun DM Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said.

The order applies to the whole of the district, including the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation area, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town.

Movement of private vehicles will remain completely banned during the period. Ration shops and those selling vegetables, fruits and dairy products will be open till 4 pm, the order said.

However, medicine shops, filling stations and LPG agencies will remain open throughout the day.

Before the fresh orders, a night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am has already been in force in Dehradun.

Coronavirus cases have gone up sharply in Uttarakhand over the past a few days with Dehradun accounting for the maximum number of infections.

With 1,670 cases, Dehradun led the COVID tally in the state on Sunday too.

