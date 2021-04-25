France reports 145 more COVID hospital deaths, rising ICU patients

France reported a further 145 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, while the number of patients with the virus in intensive care units (ICUs) rose to 5,978 from 5,958 on the previous day, according to health ministry data.

