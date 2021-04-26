Left Menu

European Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer - official

A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions. The agency has approved the three vaccines used in the United States. "The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," von der Leyen said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 03:27 IST
European Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer - official
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times that the union's 27 members would accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved" by the European Medicines Agency. The agency has approved the three vaccines used in the United States.

"The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," von der Leyen said. "This will enable free movement and travel to the European Union." She did not say when travel could resume. The EU largely shut down nonessential travel more than a year ago.

European Union countries agreed this month to launch COVID-19 travel passes that would permit people who have been vaccinated against the disease, recovered from an infection or have tested negative to travel more easily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Red carpet makes a comeback at history-making Oscars

The red carpet is back. After the coronavirus pandemic forced awards shows to be canceled or go virtual over the past year, movie stars and Hollywood A-listers returned on Sunday strutting their stuff, live and in person, on perhaps the mos...

Soccer-Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by St Johnstone in shootout

Rangers were knocked out in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 4-2 defeat on penalties after St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark set up a last-gasp extra-time equaliser and saved two penalties in the shootout to end the Glasgow sides hopes...

Brazil registers 1,305 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday - health ministry

Brazil registered 1,305 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 32,572 additional cases, according to data published by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 390,797 total coronavirus deaths and 14,340,787 tota...

Health Canada finds Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Baltimore plant safe, of high quality

Canadas health department said on Sunday the 1.5 million doses of the Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine imported from Emergent BioSolutions Baltimore facility were safe and met quality specifications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021