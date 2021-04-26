Left Menu

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:11 IST
Puducherry adds 747 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths push toll to 758
Puducherry logged 747 fresh Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally in the union territory of 54,026, a senior Health Department official said here on Monday.

Ten more patients including three women succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 758, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

The deceased included a 25-year old man and an elderly person aged 85 years.

While nine of the dead belonged to Puducherry, one patient died at the Government General Hospital in Yanam.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,451 samples and were spread over Puducherry (647), Karaikal(39), Yanam (42), and Mahe (19), he said.

The Health Department Director said 515 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday from healthcare facilities.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.40 percent and 84.70 percent respectively.

He said that 7.70 lakh samples have been examined so far and it was found that 6.92 lakh were negative.

Mohan Kumar said 31,296 healthcare workers and 18,383 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the union territory.

The Department of Health has also vaccinated so far 1,14,752 persons belonging either to the category of senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

