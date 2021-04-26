Left Menu

Thai PM fined for not wearing face mask; Indians not allowed to visit country from May 1

Violation results in a fine up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the 2015 Disease Control Act, he wrote.Since investigators may determine the fine for the offence based on a fining regulation, Gen Prayut was asked to pay 6,000 baht, the Bangkok Post reported.Meanwhile, Thailand will close its border to travellers from India, with the exception of Thai citizens, from Saturday, the Thai embassy in New Delhi announced on Sunday.The embassy said it will not issue certificates of entry for non-Thai nationals until further notice.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:15 IST
Thai PM fined for not wearing face mask; Indians not allowed to visit country from May 1
File Photo Image Credit: kremlin

Thailand Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht (Rs 14,270) on Monday for not wearing a mask, as his government struggled to combat a new wave of coronavirus cases in the country. Thailand, which has barred the entry of travellers from India, with the exception of Thai citizens, from May 1, on Monday announced 2,048 new infections and eight new deaths, the fourth consecutive day with over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases. Gen. Prayut was fined as he did not wear a mask during a meeting with his vaccine procurement advisers on Monday, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Thai capital Bangkok has made mask-wearing compulsory from Monday.

Thai officials are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht (Rs 47,610) on people who fail to wear face masks in public in 48 provinces, as the government in struggled to cope with a new wave of coronavirus cases that is straining the country's medical system.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted on Facebook on Monday that he had filed a complaint against the prime minister with the police.

City officials swing into action after social media criticised the Prime Minister. His Facebook page showed him sitting with his face unprotected at the head of a meeting table while everyone else was wearing a mask.

In his Facebook post in the afternoon, Police General Aswin wrote Gen Prayut had asked him to check whether he had done wrong.

"I told him he had violated a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announcement, which requires everyone in the capital to wear a mask at all times while outside his or her home or residence. Violation results in a fine up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the 2015 Disease Control Act," he wrote.

Since investigators may determine the fine for the offence based on a fining regulation, Gen Prayut was asked to pay 6,000 baht, the Bangkok Post reported.

Meanwhile, Thailand will close its border to travellers from India, with the exception of Thai citizens, from Saturday, the Thai embassy in New Delhi announced on Sunday.

The embassy said it will not issue certificates of entry for non-Thai nationals until further notice. From May 1, only Thai nationals will be able to enter Thailand from India, the mission announced on Sunday.

''The issuance of Certificate of Entry (COEs) for non-Thai nationals who will be arriving in Thailand from India from 1 May 2021 onwards will be suspended until further notice,'' the embassy said in a press release.

''Therefore, the Embassy will not accommodate non-Thai nationals on the flights on 1, 15 and 22 May 2021,'' it said.

Thailand has reported a total of 57,508 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Int'l community rushes medical supplies to India to help arrest record surge in COVID-19 cases

The international community has started rushing medical equipment and supplies to India, which continues to witness a record spike in the coronavirus cases, with the Biden administration saying it was working around the clock to deploy all ...

Auto industry veteran, former MSI MD Jagdish Khattar passes away

Former managing director of Maruti Suzuki India, Jagdish Khattar, passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest, according to people close to him.Khattar 79, a former bureaucrat, was considered as one of the most high profile leaders ...

COVID-19 surge: 2 BJP MLAs ask Gujarat CM to impose lockdown

Two BJP MLAs from Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday demanded a lockdown in the state to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.The two MLAs, Ketan Inamdar representing Savli Assembly constituency and Shailesh Mehta of Dabhol, held a meeting in Vado...

Turnout 75.02 per cent in seventh phase in WB, polling by and large peaceful

An estimated 75 per cent votes were cast on Monday in West Bengal in the seventh and penultimate phase of assembly election, which was by and large peaceful, an EC official said.According to the EC, 75.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021