AEPC asks member exporters to vaccinate workers, staff

Apparel exporting body AEPC on Monday asked its over 8,000 member exporters to get their workers and staff vaccinated soon to control the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that industries have been instructed to coordinate with their respective state health departments for carrying out the vaccinations at their factory premises.

“AEPC requests all its members to get their workers/ staff COVID-19 vaccinated at the earliest and also requests them to use their CSR funds for setting up makeshift hospitals and temporary COVID Care facilities,” AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said in a statement.

In a virtual meeting with Sakthivel last Thursday, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has said that all the workers and staff working in the apparel factories should get vaccinated at the earliest, according to the council.

The government has allowed vaccination for people above 18 years of age from May 1.

