Left Menu

AEPC asks member exporters to vaccinate workers, staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:45 IST
AEPC asks member exporters to vaccinate workers, staff

Apparel exporting body AEPC on Monday asked its over 8,000 member exporters to get their workers and staff vaccinated soon to control the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that industries have been instructed to coordinate with their respective state health departments for carrying out the vaccinations at their factory premises.

“AEPC requests all its members to get their workers/ staff COVID-19 vaccinated at the earliest and also requests them to use their CSR funds for setting up makeshift hospitals and temporary COVID Care facilities,” AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said in a statement.

In a virtual meeting with Sakthivel last Thursday, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has said that all the workers and staff working in the apparel factories should get vaccinated at the earliest, according to the council.

The government has allowed vaccination for people above 18 years of age from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Top Glove says it has resolved all indicators of forced labour

Malaysias Top Glove Corporation said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.The worlds largest medical glove maker said it had resolved all eleven indicat...

KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers produced a spectacular performance, restricting Punjab Kings to a lowly 123 for 9 in an IPL encounter here on Monday.For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jor...

UP govt set up 32 oxygen plants in 4 yrs, but Delhi didn't set up even one in 6 yrs: Adityanath

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government over the oxygen crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Delhi government did not set up even one oxygen plant in the past six years while his government estab...

Govt seeks to allay fears amid COVID surge, says unnecessary panic causing more harm than good

As India grappled with a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Monday said it is time people started wearing masks inside their homes as well even as it sought to allay fears saying unnecessary panic is causing m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021