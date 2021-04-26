Left Menu

Assam has surplus oxygen supply: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:14 IST
Assam has surplus oxygen supply: Himanta
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Assam currently has a surplus of over 40 MT of oxygen even with the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, and it is unlikely that there will be any shortage for the next ten days, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The daily oxygen production capacity of the state has increased to 61 MT tonnes as against consumption of 20 MT per day, the minister said at a press conference here.

The state is at present receiving 50 MT of the life- saving gas per day from two sources--Meghalaya and Premier Oxygen, an oxygen manufacturing unit.

Besides the two sources, there are eight small oxygen plants in medical colleges of the state, he said.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed with two more sources at Dimapur and Bongaigaon on Tuesday for an additional supply of three metric tonnes of oxygen from each, he said.

An oxygen plant in Bhutan's Samdrupjhonkar will supply 50 MT of the gas and there are plans to revive another plant at Digboi which was lying defunct for the last ten years, Sarma said.

The state has also expanded its oxygen storage capacity to 468 MT and 30 tankers for transportation.

''There are very few states that can match this capacity and I want to assure the people of the state that we are comfortable with the available oxygen supply for the next ten days,'' the minister added.

Referring to the availability of Remdevisir, an anti- viral drug for treating COVID-19, in the state, Sarma said that its stock has increased to 25,000 doses with the arrival of 12,000 more vials on Monday.

''We have decided to open an Emergency store at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) with 1,000 vials to be given to people from the state, residing in other parts of the country, who are unable to procure it there,'' he said.

The store will also keep 2,500 doses for private nursing homes which will be made available to patients at the procurement price plus GST which comes to around Rs 1,568, the minister said.

There will be 22,000 doses available for patients in the medical college hospitals which ''will hopefully last till April 30'', Sarma said.

''We will continue to make arrangements for further supply of Remdevisir, he added.

In the last ten days, 200 more ICU beds have been added and efforts are on to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals, Sarma said.

''We are in a comfortable position regarding beds in COVID-19 hospitals and ICU facilities, medicines, and oxygen availability for the next ten days.

''The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has increased in the last ten days but we are also ramping up the health infrastructure to deal with it,'' the minister said.

PTI DG MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Top Glove says it has resolved all indicators of forced labour

Malaysias Top Glove Corporation said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.The worlds largest medical glove maker said it had resolved all eleven indicat...

KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers produced a spectacular performance, restricting Punjab Kings to a lowly 123 for 9 in an IPL encounter here on Monday.For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jor...

UP govt set up 32 oxygen plants in 4 yrs, but Delhi didn't set up even one in 6 yrs: Adityanath

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government over the oxygen crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Delhi government did not set up even one oxygen plant in the past six years while his government estab...

Govt seeks to allay fears amid COVID surge, says unnecessary panic causing more harm than good

As India grappled with a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Monday said it is time people started wearing masks inside their homes as well even as it sought to allay fears saying unnecessary panic is causing m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021