Vaccine pact between U.S., India, Japan and Australia 'still on track' - officials

Vaccine pact between U.S., India, Japan and Australia 'still on track' - officialsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 01:03 IST
A cooperation between the United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners to supply up to a billion coronavirus vaccine doses across Asia by the end of 2022 was 'still on track', senior administration officials said on Monday, despite a surge of the virus in India, one of the countries involved.
"It's moving forward expeditiously," a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call. In March, a Quad fact sheet said the United States, through its International Development Finance Corp, would work to finance Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd to produce at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Asia
- Indian
- India
- Quad
- United
- Biological E Ltd
- Indo-Pacific
ALSO READ
iQOO Z3 5G bags BIS certification; coming to India soon
LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
RMZ Corp and CPP Investments announce commercial real estate development joint venture in India
India will come out of COVID crisis with flying colours: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen