Left Menu

Quad vaccine pact for Asia 'on track' despite India crisis -U.S. officials

An agreement between the United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners to produce up to a billion coronavirus vaccine doses in India by the end of 2022 to supply other Asian countries is "still on track," senior U.S. officials said on Monday, despite a surge of COVID-19 in India. "It's moving forward expeditiously," a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call, referring to the agreement last month between the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, a grouping known as the Quad.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 02:44 IST
Quad vaccine pact for Asia 'on track' despite India crisis -U.S. officials

An agreement between the United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners to produce up to a billion coronavirus vaccine doses in India by the end of 2022 to supply other Asian countries is "still on track," senior U.S. officials said on Monday, despite a surge of COVID-19 in India.

"It's moving forward expeditiously," a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call, referring to the agreement last month between the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, a grouping known as the Quad. A fact sheet issued after the countries held a virtual summit in March said the United States, through its International Development Finance Corp, would work to finance Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd to produce at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2022.

It said Japan was in discussions to provide concessional yen loans for India to expand vaccine output, and the Biden administration said the doses would go to Southeast Asian countries, elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific, and beyond. India had urged the other Quad members to invest in its vaccine production capacity in an attempt to counter China's widening vaccine diplomacy.

India has since become the latest epicenter of the pandemic, threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sunday Washington would immediately send raw materials for vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to India to help it respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections. The White House said on Monday the United States would start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela keen on J&J vaccine but seeks details on side effects, official says

Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects. The COVAX global ...

Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and robust demand from China. Sales of regulatory permits were high...

U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will investigate the potential threat of domestic violent extremism within its own ranks, the department said on Monday. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not say what prompted the internal review...

UPDATE 3-Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by record deliveries, robust demand from China and environmental credit sales.Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021