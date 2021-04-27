Himachal reports 851 fresh cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

Shimla, Apr 27 (PTI) Thirteen more people died due to coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh which reported 851 fresh cases of the infection, taking the state's virus tally to 90,044, an official said on Tuesday. COVID-19 has claimed 1,363 lives in the state so far, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said, citing the official data updated till 7 pm.

Jindal said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,856. Kangra has the highest number of active cases at 3318 followed by Solan (2259), Shimla (1606), Sirmaur (1376), Mandi (1166) and Hamirpur (1165), he added. As many as 1305 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 74,783, he said. PTI DJI DV DV

