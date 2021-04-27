Left Menu

Brazil health regulator rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, rejected Anvisa's comments, saying the shot's safety and efficacy had been assessed by regulators in 61 countries which approved it for use. "Anvisa's decision to delay the registration of Sputnik V may have been politically motivated," RDIF said in a statement.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:21 IST
Brazil health regulator rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus that is battering Latin America's largest nation. Anvisa's five-strong board voted unanimously not to approve the Russian vaccine after technical staff had highlighted "inherent risks" and "serious" defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality, and effectiveness.

Ana Carolina Moreira Marino Araujo, general manager for health monitoring, said that taking into account all the documentation presented, data acquired at in-person inspections, and information from other regulators, "inherent risks" were too great. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, rejected Anvisa's comments, saying the shot's safety and efficacy had been assessed by regulators in 61 countries which approved it for use.

"Anvisa's decision to delay the registration of Sputnik V may have been politically motivated," RDIF said in a statement. "RDIF regrets the numerous attempts by some countries to oppose the Russian vaccine... including through pressure on foreign regulators." A crucial issue for Anvisa was the presence in the vaccine of the adenovirus that could reproduce, a "serious" defect, according to Anvisa's medicines and biological products manager Gustavo Mendes.

Russian scientists say Sputnik V is 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said last week. The European Union's regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is currently reviewing the shot and its manufacturing process, with a decision on its use expected in May or June.

Brazil's vaccination program has been blighted by delays and procurement failures, turning the country into one of the world's deadliest COVID-19 hotspots this year and pushing the national health system to the brink of collapse. So far 27.3 million people in Brazil, equivalent to 13% of the population, have received the first dose, according to health ministry data.

Brazil has registered 14.4 million confirmed cases of the virus and almost 400,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic over a year ago, much of that in the last few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Genetic study offers good news; Bezos collide after SpaceX wins moon landing contract and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive Space entrepreneur Max Polyakov acquires South Africas Dragonfly satellite makerMax Polyakov, an ultra-wealthy entrepreneur with ambitions of building a space transportation em...

MP: Cong's Digvijaya demands restoration of MPLAD scheme

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded that funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development MPLAD scheme be restored for use by parliamentarians to develop medical facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Singh,...

The Kissing Booth 3 not releasing in May but could finally come to Netflix in July

The romantic comedy-drama sequel The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but it was scheduled to release in summer 2021. Recently, it is confirmed that the Vince Marcello-directed teen romantic comedy film will not releasi...

Entertainment News Roundup: Youn Yuh-jung's Oscars win 'rewrites'; U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars at record low and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Youn Yuh-jungs Oscars win rewrites South Korean film historyWhile accepting her award for a best-supporting actress at Sundays Academy Awards, South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021