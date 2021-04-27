Left Menu

Portugal poised to lift more restrictions as pandemic ebbs

Six weeks after starting to gradually ease an extended pandemic lockdown, Portugal has kept a lid on the spread of COVID-19 and is on track to further loosen restrictions next week as planned. That means the southern European country is likely from next Monday to lift limits on the opening hours of restaurants and cafes, allow major indoor and outdoor events though with limits on capacity, and increase the number of people who can attend weddings and baptisms.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:46 IST
Portugal poised to lift more restrictions as pandemic ebbs
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Six weeks after starting to gradually ease an extended pandemic lockdown, Portugal has kept a lid on the spread of COVID-19 and is on track to further loosen restrictions next week as planned.

That means the southern European country is likely from next Monday to lift limits on the opening hours of restaurants and cafes, allow major indoor and outdoor events though with limits on capacity, and increase the number of people who can attend weddings and baptisms. Rules on social distancing and the wearing of face masks are to remain in place.

Health experts at a televised meeting with the country's political leaders, including the president and prime minister, on Tuesday, said the pandemic trend has remained stable in recent weeks.

Portugal was the world's worst-hit country by the size of the population in January, weeks after lifting restrictions for four days over Christmas. But the pandemic has ebbed significantly since a strict lockdown that month which authorities gradually began loosening six weeks ago.

Portugal on Monday officially recorded no deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since early August. Elderly care homes have recorded no deaths for two weeks.

The virus incidence rate per 100,000 population over 14 days — a key pandemic measure — stands at 67. At the end of January, it was 1,628.

Intensive care units in the country of 10.3 million people were treating more than 900 patients in early February, but now are looking after 91.

Like elsewhere in the European Union, Portugal's vaccination plan is delayed but is picking up speed. The health ministry said it expected Tuesday to reach the milestone of 3 million doses given. All people over 60 years of age are predicted to be vaccinated by May 23.

The government is due to announce later this week whether the next phase of easing the lockdown will begin on May 3 as planned.

It is also likely that the national state of emergency, decreed just over a year ago to grant the government legal powers for imposing lockdowns, won't be extended beyond the end of this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Krithi Karanth becomes first Indian woman to be chosen as a 'Wild Innovator'

Dr.Krithi K Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies CWS, has been chosen as the first Indian and Asian woman for the 2021 WILD Innovator Award.This award given by the WILD ELEMENTS Foundation bri...

Science News Roundup: Genetic study offers good news; Bezos collide after SpaceX wins moon landing contract and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive Space entrepreneur Max Polyakov acquires South Africas Dragonfly satellite makerMax Polyakov, an ultra-wealthy entrepreneur with ambitions of building a space transportation em...

MP: Cong's Digvijaya demands restoration of MPLAD scheme

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded that funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development MPLAD scheme be restored for use by parliamentarians to develop medical facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Singh,...

The Kissing Booth 3 not releasing in May but could finally come to Netflix in July

The romantic comedy-drama sequel The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but it was scheduled to release in summer 2021. Recently, it is confirmed that the Vince Marcello-directed teen romantic comedy film will not releasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021