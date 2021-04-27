Left Menu

Committed to give care & treatment to veterans for COVID-19: Indian Army

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@adgpi)

The Indian Army said on Tuesday it is committed to give care and treatment for COVID-19 to its veterans and would like them to approach the nearest Army facility for any kind of assistance. ''The Indian Army is taking multiple steps to enhance its medical capacities on account of rise in COVID-19 cases amongst the veterans and their dependents,'' its statement noted.

The base hospital at Delhi and service hospitals at all military stations are working tirelessly to accommodate maximum veterans, it said.

These hospitals are continuously ramping up their capacities to ensure that beds are available, the statement added.

Veterans affected by COVID-19 are being guided and assisted in getting medical advice and admission in various hospitals, it noted.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

