Left Menu

Nepal's former royal couple 'normal and stable' after contracting COVID-19: Hospital

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:41 IST
Nepal's former royal couple 'normal and stable' after contracting COVID-19: Hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's former King Gyanendra Shah and Queen Komal Shah, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, are ''normal and stable'' though they are still positive for the disease, days after they returned from India, a senior hospital official said on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old former King and 70-year-old former Queen were diagnosed with the disease on April 20 and were admitted along with their daughter Prerana Shah to the Norvic International Hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The couple had recently returned from India where they had taken a holy dip at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri during the Maha Kumbh -- a religious congregation of Hindu seers and devotees.

''Their condition is normal and stable. They have been put on oxygen support from the day they have been admitted to the hospital,'' Somnath Bastola, Corporate Communication and PR head of the hospital, told PTI.

He said that even though the couple is still COVID positive, they do not have fever.

''Due to the COVID risk, the doctor had advised to put the couple on oxygen support as a precautionary measure,'' he said.

Bastola said that the couple's daughter Prerana is not on oxygen support as her condition is better.

According to the health ministry, Nepal on Tuesday reported 4,364 new cases, taking the national tally to 307,925 COVID infections. The death toll in the country reached 3,194 as 18 more fatalities were reported.

Shah was crowned as the king of Nepal in 2001 after his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev and his family were killed in a massacre at the Royal Palace. An investigation blamed Birendra's son Dipendra, who was among the dead, for the massacre.

Shah stepped down in 2008, after a popular revolt forced him to abdicate, and the centuries-old monarchy was abolished, turning the country into a republic by the Constituent Assembly.

He became deeply unpopular when he seized direct control of the nation in 2005, claiming mainstream parties had failed to tackle the deadly Maoist insurgency. He has kept a low-profile and has occasionally made public appearances.

In normal circumstances, the Maha Kumbh is held for nearly four months. Its last edition was held in Haridwar from January 14 to April 28 in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Spanish citizens dead after attack in east Burkina Faso

Two Spanish citizens have been killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.The Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen went missing during an attack by gunmen Monday near a national park, said Aranch...

Auto group backs guidelines for partially automated vehicles

The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and to make sure drivers are paying attention while using them.The Alliance for Automotive In...

Boxing-Jordanian boxer Al-Swaisat dies from brain injury aged 19

Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has died in hospital more than a week after he sustained a brain injury at the International Boxing Association AIBA world youth championships in Poland. The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hosp...

SC asks Centre to explain rationale behind different price slabs of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of different prices of COVID-19 vaccines for Centre, states and the private hospitals and asked the central government to explain to it the rationale and basis behind such a pricing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021