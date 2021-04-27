Left Menu

Over 1 crore vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

More than one crore vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and another 80 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The government of India has so far provided 15,65,26,140 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost.The total consumption, including wastage, is 14,64,78,983 doses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:00 IST
The government of India has so far provided 15,65,26,140 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost.

''The total consumption, including wastage, is 14,64,78,983 doses. More than 1 crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. More than 80 lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs in the next three days,'' the ministry stated.

The ministry said that recently some media reports quoting some government officials from Maharashtra have pointed out that the state has exhausted vaccine doses, thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive.

''It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 27 (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage (0.22 pc), was 1,49,39,410.

''Balance of 9,23,060 doses is still available with the state for administration of vaccine doses to the eligible population groups. Furthermore, 3,00,000 doses of COVID vaccines are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days,'' the ministry stated.

