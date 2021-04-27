Sonowal tells DCs to take steps to curb spread of COVID-19

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Assam, Chief Minister Sarbanana Sonowal on Tuesday urged the Deputy Commissioners of six districts in Lower Assam to take proactive steps in their respective areas to slow down the spread of the disease.

The chief minister reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the Lower Assam districts of Goalpara, Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar and Chirang in Goalpara and directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to contain the surging cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the second wave of the pandemic has taken a serious proportion in some parts of the country and as such ''Assam should be proactively dealing with the situation to reduce the fatality of the pandemic''.

Sonowal directed the deputy commissioners to ramp up testing and vaccination processes to contain the infections and protect people against the virus.

He also asked them to ensure that no person from outside can enter the state without doing the COVID test in Assam and to ramp up COVID treatment facilities like hospital beds, ICU, ventilation infrastructure, etc.

Sonowal also reviewed the testing facilities done at the inter-state gates at Srirampur and Chagalia bordering West Bengal and asked the deputy commissioners of Kokrajhar and Dhubri to maintain constant surveillance on the testing activities.

He also asked the Kokrajhar deputy commissioner to get the testing done on all passengers disembarking at Kokrajhar railway station.

He also directed for streamlining of the oxygen supply and its storage facilities along with exploring the possibilities of setting up oxygen plants in the districts.

Regarding home isolations and quarantines of the COVID positive cases, the chief minister directed that government officials be deputed to visit such places at least twice in a day to enquire about the health status of the COVID patients and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister asked the deputy commissioners to set up control rooms with dedicated numbers in each district.

He also maintained that the control rooms should be in operation on 24X7 basis and that these control rooms should be manned by dedicated staff all the time.

Sonowal further directed the district authorities to ensure that no trader should attempt to take advantage of the situation and create artificial shortage or raise the prices of essential commodities.

Besides the Deputy Commissioners, the review meeting was attended by the Superintendents of Police, Joint Directors of Health and other senior officers of the six districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)