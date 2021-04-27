COVID-19 cases cross 10k mark in Telangana; 52 deaths push

toll to 2,094 (Eds: Updating with details) Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI): Coronavirus cases in Telangana surged past 10,000, the highest ever in a day, taking the tally to over 4.11 lakh while the toll stood at 2,094 with 52 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,440, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 751 and Rangareddy 621, a government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing details as of 8 PM on April 26.

With 10,122 fresh infections, the cumulative cases in the state touched 4,11,905 while the total recoveries stood at 3,40,590 after 6,446 patients were cured.

The state has 69,221 active cases and nearly one lakh samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 1.26 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.40 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 82.68 per cent, while it was 82.5 per cent in the country.

The state has 272 active micro containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 37.58 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 5.30 lakh got their second shot also as of April 26.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said Telangana was the first state to have placed order for six lakh Remdesivir injections anticipating the requirement and to avoid future supply issues.

He also said various committees headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were continuously monitoring COVID-19 situation in the state.

Somesh Kumar held a meeting with Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella and informed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to administer COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to the entire population in the state.

The Chief Secretary requested Krishna Ella to ensure to supply maximum doses and give priority to Telangana to administer the vaccination programme to all the people in the state.

Bharat Biotech has responded positively to provide maximum vaccine to Telangana state, an official release said.PTI GDK VVK SS PTI PTI

