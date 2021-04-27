Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh sees record 2,157 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-four more people died due to coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh which reported a record 2,157 fresh cases in a single day, taking the state's virus tally to 91,350, an official said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, no person will be allowed to enter HP without online registration at https://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/applications/epass/apply from Tuesday midnight.

Of the 24 deaths, 10 were reported from Kangra, four from Shimla, three from Mandi, two each from Kinnaur and Una and one each from Hamirpur, Solan and Chamba, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said citing data updated till 7 pm.

Of the new deaths, 16 were men and eight women in the age group of 25 to 86 years, he said.

COVID-19 has claimed 1,374 lives in the state so far, Jindal said.

He said 2,157 of the total 11,262 samples taken for testing were found to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, which amounts to a positivity rate of 19.16 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 15,115, the senior official added.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases at 3,757 followed by Solan (2,519), Shimla (1,604), Sirmaur (1,405), Mandi (1,383), Hamirpur (1,262) and Una (1,036), he added.

As many as 1,305 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 74,783, he said.

In the meantime, online registration has been made mandatory from Tuesday midnight for people wanting to enter HP, a state government notification said.

The order was issued on Sunday by the state's health secretary under the HP Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020.

All people desirous of entering the state shall register themselves online and details of their arrival will be shared with all concerned for the purpose of quarantine requirement and contact tracing, the order said.

This will be applicable from April 27 midnight to May 10, it added. "However, there shall be no monitoring of the inter-district and intra-district movement, except that from or into a containment zone,'' it added.

