Hry govt sanctions advance funds to DCs for meeting expenses on COVID-19 containment measures

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST
The Haryana government has sanctioned advance funds to the tune of Rs 9.40 crore to deputy commissioners in the state for expenditure on COVID-19 containment measures, officials said on Tuesday.

The amount would be from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Financial Commissioner Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sanjeev Kaushal said.

He said that of this amount, Rs 7 crore had been sanctioned for 14 districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Rewari, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Jind. The amount of Rs 2.40 crore had been sanctioned for the remaining eight districts --Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Palwal, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri and Nuh, he said.

These funds would be utilised for making provisions for temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical care for affected people and those sheltered in quarantine camps, other than those home quarantined, or for cluster containment operations, he said.

Cost of consumables for sample collection and support for checking, screening and contact tracing would also be covered. The sanctioned amount would cover the cost of setting up additional testing laboratories, apart from the cost of consumables and testing kits, he said in a statement.

The funds would also be utilised for covering the cost of personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities, as well as that of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, oxygen generation and storage plant in hospitals, strengthening ambulance services for transport of patients, setting up containment zones, COVID hospitals and centres and consumables in the government hospitals, he added.

