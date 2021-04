BRIEF-U.S. CDC Issues Interim Public Health Recommendations For Fully Vaccinated People

U.S. CDC: * U.S. CDC ISSUES INTERIM PUBLIC HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE

* CDC - FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN UNMASK WHILE ATTENDING A SMALL OUTDOOR GATHERING WITH FULLY VACCINATED FAMILY AND FRIENDS * CDC - FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN UNMASK WHILE ATTENDING A SMALL OUTDOOR GATHERING WITH A MIXTURE OF FULLY VACCINATED AND UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

* CDC - FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN UNMASK WHILE WALKING, RUNNING, HIKING OR BIKING OUTDOORS ALONE OR WITH MEMBERS OF HOUSEHOLD * CDC - FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN UNMASK WHILE DINING AT AN OUTDOOR RESTAURANT WITH FRIENDS FROM MULTIPLE HOUSEHOLDS

* CDC - IF AMERICANS WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED HAVE BEEN AROUND SOMEONE WHO HAS COVID-19, THEY DON'T NEED TO STAY AWAY FROM OTHERS * CDC - CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND MASKING FOR CROWDED OUTDOOR EVENTS SUCH AS PARADES AND SPORTING EVENTS

* CDC - IF AMERICANS WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED HAVE BEEN AROUND SOMEONE WHO HAS COVID-19, THEY DON'T NEED TO GET TESTED UNLESS THEY HAVE SYMPTOMS * CDC - CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND MASKING FOR INDOOR VISITS TO HAIR SALON, SHOPPING MALLS, MOVIE THEATERS, HOUSES OF WORSHIP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)