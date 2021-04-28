Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000 India's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, the country's deadliest day yet, as shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and hospital staff compounded a record number of new infections.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:33 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000

India's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, the country's deadliest day yet, as shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and hospital staff compounded a record number of new infections. The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums and driving an increasingly urgent international response.

The last 24 hours brought 360,960 new cases for the world's largest single-day total, taking India's tally of infections to nearly 18 million. It was also the deadliest day so far, with 3,293 fatalities carrying the toll to 201,187. Pakistan sees record deaths

Pakistan recorded more than 200 COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday, as the government said it was considering stricter lockdowns. A total of 201 new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the virus to 17,530, according to the National Command Operation Center, which oversees the government's pandemic response. The previous highest daily death count was 157 recorded on April 23.

A total of 5,292 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 810,231 in the country of more than 220 million people. South Korea to lift quarantine for vaccinated residents

South Korea said on Wednesday it will offer some exemptions to mandatory quarantine measures for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, in an effort to encourage more vaccinations. South Korea has so far vaccinated 4% of its 52 million-strong population but has set an ambitious target of giving shots to 70% of its people by September and reaching herd immunity by November.

From May 5, residents who have had both shots will not have to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have been in contact with a confirmed patient or have returned from overseas travel. EU legal case against AstraZeneca begins

The European Commission's lawsuit against drugmaker AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccine supplies began at a Brussels court on Wednesday, where the bloc's lawyers pressed for immediate deliveries from all factories, including from Britain. The case in the Brussels court is the latest twist in an often bad-humored EU dispute with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, and at times with Britain. The bloc accuses the company of failing to respect its contract.

Cuts and delays in AstraZeneca deliveries have weighed on the choppy inoculation campaign in the EU, which trails behind Britain, the United States, and Israel on vaccination. Vaccines cut household transmission by up to a half

COVID-19 vaccines deployed in England can cut transmission of the coronavirus in households by up to a half, data from Public Health England showed on Wednesday, in addition to the protection the shots offer against symptomatic infection. "We already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus," health minister Matt Hancock said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's low vaccination rate linked to demand, Kremlin says

Russias relatively low rate of vaccination so far is linked to demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding it would grow in line with demand while the supply of doses was strong and distribution was working fine.Asked ...

Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Chinas prime minister Wednesday for broader discussions on human rights issues, telling him that the relationship between their countries means that we can address difficult issues and put everything ...

Clarity of mind, plans has helped me, says Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said clarity of mind has helped him to make a good start to this IPL season and he wants to build on the momentum going forward.The 29-year-old from Gujarat has so far snared four wickets in his three g...

The good that people do: Indians reach out with helping hand as Covid spirals

Even the darkest cloud, it is said, has a silver lining. And because most oft-quoted clichs are rooted in reality, myriad acts of kindness, be it home cooked meals for the ill or arranging an oxygen cylinder, are shining through Indias grav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021