Two-thirds of Spaniards over 60 have had at least a vaccine dose, PM says

Two-thirds of Spaniards over 60 have had at least a vaccine dose, PM saysReuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:25 IST
Two thirds of Spaniards over the age of 60 have received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday during a visit to a Johnson & Johnson lab in Toledo.
Describing the data as "promising," Sanchez reaffirmed a national target to fully inoculate 70% of Spain's 47 million population before the end of summer.
- READ MORE ON:
- Toledo
- Johnson & Johnson
- Spaniards
- Spain
- Pedro Sanchez
