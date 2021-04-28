Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:26 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

4:38 p.m.

Hours after AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital sent out an alert saying it has not received oxygen cylinders for the past four days and its own plants were running out of liquid oxygen, it received its supply in the afternoon.

4:35 p.m.

'Indian strain' of coronavirus found in 17 countries: WHO.

3:52 p.m.

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

3:24 p.m.

The police have booked a man in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh under the Epidemic Act, accusing him of creating fear among the people after he went on Twitter asking for an oxygen cylinder for his 88-year-old relative.

3:16 p.m.

A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines has been found to cut COVID-19 transmission rates by up to half, according to a new Public Health England (PHE) study.

3:10 p.m.

AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday sent out an alert, saying it has not received oxygen cylinders for the past four days and its own plants are running out of liquid oxygen.

3:08 p.m.

One in four people experiences mild side effects from the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine: Lancet study.

2:12 p.m.

With over 3.88 lakh more people receiving the COVID-19 jabs in Maharashtra, the overall immunization count in the state has crossed 1.53 crore, a health official said.

2:00 p.m.

The Goa government decides to impose a strict lockdown in the state beginning April 29 till May 3, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

1:40 p.m.

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are among the 10 states that account for 78.53 percent of the new COVID-19 deaths reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

1:02 p.m.

S&P Global Ratings says the second wave of COVID infections poses downside risks to India's GDP and heightens the possibility of business disruptions.

1:00 p.m.

Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states and union territories and they will receive an additional 57,70,000 doses within the next three days, the Union health ministry said.

12:33 p.m.

Canada to provide 10 million dollars to India to support the fight against COVID-19: PM Trudeau.

12:20 p.m.

Odisha recorded a steep rise in COVID-19 cases as 8,386 people tested positive, a Health Department official said.

11:19 a.m.

Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against COVID-19.

10:24 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country recorded at 29,78,709: Union Health Ministry.

10:21 a.m.

Single-day rise of 3,60,960 COVID-19 infections, 3,293 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,79,97,267, death toll to 2,01,187: Government.

10:19 a.m.

All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the Cowin portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from 1 May.

10:18 a.m.

Telangana's coronavirus tally mounted to over 4.19 lakh as 8,061 people tested positive for the disease while the toll in the state stood at 2,150 with 56 more casualties.

9:52 a.m.

Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 3,242 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 4,56,931, an official said.

8:50 a.m.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and has brought them to the Panagarh airbase in West Bengal, according to an official statement.

2:00 a.m.

Immediately sending the whole series of help that India needs: US President Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Mining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial

A seabed mining robot being tested on the Pacific Ocean floor at a depth of more than 4 km 13,000 ft has become detached, the Belgian company running the experimental trial said on Wednesday. Global Sea Mineral Resources GSR, the deep-sea e...

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 2+2 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministers:PM after speaking to Prez Putin.

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 22 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministersPM after speaking to Prez Putin....

Patna civic body providing free cremation to coronavirus

The Patna Municipal Corporation PMC, which is providing cremation of COVID-19 victims for free, has fixed rates for the last rites of those who did not die of the contagion at three crematoriums here, under its jurisdiction, to help their f...

UK PM appoints queen's ex-private secretary to oversee ministerial code

Christopher Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, was appointed Britains independent adviser on ministers interests on Wednesday, overseeing the governments ministerial code of conduct.Geidts first job will be to look into t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021