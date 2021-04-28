Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

4:38 p.m.

Hours after AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital sent out an alert saying it has not received oxygen cylinders for the past four days and its own plants were running out of liquid oxygen, it received its supply in the afternoon.

4:35 p.m.

'Indian strain' of coronavirus found in 17 countries: WHO.

3:52 p.m.

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

3:24 p.m.

The police have booked a man in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh under the Epidemic Act, accusing him of creating fear among the people after he went on Twitter asking for an oxygen cylinder for his 88-year-old relative.

3:16 p.m.

A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines has been found to cut COVID-19 transmission rates by up to half, according to a new Public Health England (PHE) study.

3:10 p.m.

AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday sent out an alert, saying it has not received oxygen cylinders for the past four days and its own plants are running out of liquid oxygen.

3:08 p.m.

One in four people experiences mild side effects from the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine: Lancet study.

2:12 p.m.

With over 3.88 lakh more people receiving the COVID-19 jabs in Maharashtra, the overall immunization count in the state has crossed 1.53 crore, a health official said.

2:00 p.m.

The Goa government decides to impose a strict lockdown in the state beginning April 29 till May 3, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

1:40 p.m.

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are among the 10 states that account for 78.53 percent of the new COVID-19 deaths reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

1:02 p.m.

S&P Global Ratings says the second wave of COVID infections poses downside risks to India's GDP and heightens the possibility of business disruptions.

1:00 p.m.

Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states and union territories and they will receive an additional 57,70,000 doses within the next three days, the Union health ministry said.

12:33 p.m.

Canada to provide 10 million dollars to India to support the fight against COVID-19: PM Trudeau.

12:20 p.m.

Odisha recorded a steep rise in COVID-19 cases as 8,386 people tested positive, a Health Department official said.

11:19 a.m.

Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against COVID-19.

10:24 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country recorded at 29,78,709: Union Health Ministry.

10:21 a.m.

Single-day rise of 3,60,960 COVID-19 infections, 3,293 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,79,97,267, death toll to 2,01,187: Government.

10:19 a.m.

All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the Cowin portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from 1 May.

10:18 a.m.

Telangana's coronavirus tally mounted to over 4.19 lakh as 8,061 people tested positive for the disease while the toll in the state stood at 2,150 with 56 more casualties.

9:52 a.m.

Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 3,242 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 4,56,931, an official said.

8:50 a.m.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and has brought them to the Panagarh airbase in West Bengal, according to an official statement.

2:00 a.m.

Immediately sending the whole series of help that India needs: US President Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)