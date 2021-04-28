COVID: Kejriwal chairs meeting to increase O2 beds, strengthen home isolation system

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to chalk out a plan for increasing oxygen beds and strengthening home isolation system in the national capital following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to chalk out a plan for increasing oxygen beds and strengthening home isolation system in the national capital following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

''Convened a meeting with officials. Discussed the plan to increase oxygen beds in the coming days, and strengthen home isolation system in Delhi. Please take all precautions and stay safe,'' he tweeted.

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent. This was the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 380 deaths on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 20,201 cases on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

The exponential rise in cases have left people scrambling for oxygen and ICU beds in hospitals.

Every few hours last week, hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs sent out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen. A few of them also had to knock the doors of the Delhi High Court to seek respite on the issue. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced his government will import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France.

Within a month, the Delhi government will set up 44 oxygen plants at various hospitals, including 21 that will be imported from France. The Centre will install eight oxygen plants by April 30, Kejriwal had said.

The Delhi government will add 1,200 ICU beds by May 10, including 500 each associated with LNJP and GTB hospitals and 200 at Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID centre, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

